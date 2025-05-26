The Japan Times said the decision came hours after Trump spoke with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba on the phone, as Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa was heading to Washington for a third round of high-level talks.

On Friday, Akazawa met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, it said, but he declined to say whether they had discussed the ‘partnership’ during the meeting.

The company currently has about 22,000 employees, with two-thirds of them in North America.