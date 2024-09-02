Alibaba’s 3-Year ‘Rectification’ Period Over, Says Regulator

Beijing imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on the tech outfit in 2021 and has been ‘guiding’ the company’s efforts to fall into line

China’s market regulator has declared that e-commerce giant Alibaba has served its three-year “rectification” period, after it was punished for its monopolistic behaviour.

The country’s State Administration of Market Regulation issued a statement on Friday, following a record $2.75 billion fine on the tech outfit in 2021 for abusing its market position by forcing merchants on its platforms not to work with rival platforms.

The regulator’s statement said Alibaba’s rectification work had achieved “good results” and that it would continue to “guide” Alibaba to continue to “regulate its operations and improve its compliance and quality.”

Also on AF: China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

The fine levied on Alibaba in 2021 came during a period of intense scrutiny for the business empire founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

A $37 billion IPO by the finance arm he founded, Ant Group, was also scuttled following Ma’s public critique of the country’s regulatory system in late 2020.

Alibaba, in its own statement, described the regulator’s announcement on Friday as a “new starting point for development” and said it would continue to “promote the healthy development of the platform economy and create more value for society.”

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Alibaba, Baidu Slash Price of Language Models Used With AI Bots

Note of Support from Founder Jack Ma Lifts Alibaba Shares 5%

Alibaba Ditches Cainiao IPO, Offers to Buy Remaining Shares

JD.com Wins $140m Anti-Monopoly Case Against Alibaba