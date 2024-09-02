fbpx

Type to search

China

Alibaba’s 3-Year ‘Rectification’ Period Over, Says Regulator

September 2, 2024

Beijing imposed a record $2.75 billion fine on the tech outfit in 2021 and has been ‘guiding’ the company’s efforts to fall into line


The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s market regulator has declared that e-commerce giant Alibaba has served its three-year “rectification” period, after it was punished for its monopolistic behaviour.

The country’s State Administration of Market Regulation issued a statement on Friday, following a record $2.75 billion fine on the tech outfit in 2021 for abusing its market position by forcing merchants on its platforms not to work with rival platforms.

The regulator’s statement said Alibaba’s rectification work had achieved “good results” and that it would continue to “guide” Alibaba to continue to “regulate its operations and improve its compliance and quality.”

 

Also on AF: China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

 

The fine levied on Alibaba in 2021 came during a period of intense scrutiny for the business empire founded by billionaire Jack Ma. 

A $37 billion IPO by the finance arm he founded, Ant Group, was also scuttled following Ma’s public critique of the country’s regulatory system in late 2020.

Alibaba, in its own statement, described the regulator’s announcement on Friday as a “new starting point for development” and said it would continue to “promote the healthy development of the platform economy and create more value for society.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Alibaba, Baidu Slash Price of Language Models Used With AI Bots

Note of Support from Founder Jack Ma Lifts Alibaba Shares 5%

Alibaba Ditches Cainiao IPO, Offers to Buy Remaining Shares

JD.com Wins $140m Anti-Monopoly Case Against Alibaba

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

PwC Slashing China Partners' Pay By 50% Amid Evergrande Fallout
PwC Slashing China Partners' Pay By 50% Amid Evergrande Fallout
EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT
EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT
PwC Probed For ‘Enabling Evergrande Misconduct For Years'
PwC Probed For ‘Enabling Evergrande Misconduct For Years'
China Proposes New Trading, Listing Rules to Revive Market
China Proposes New Trading, Listing Rules to Revive Market
logo

China

China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs
China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs
Vishakha Saxena 02 Sep 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com