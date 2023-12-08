fbpx

Apple Shifts Key iPad Design Resources to Vietnam – Nikkei

December 8, 2023

Geopolitical tensions are thought to be behind the move which will see Vietnamese contractors involved in development, not just assembly


Apple
Apple is the world's biggest tablet maker, with a market share of 36.6% in the first three quarters of 2023, data showed.

 

Apple has taken a major step in its supply chain shift away from China by allocating key product development resources for the iPad to Vietnam, Nikkei Asia reported.

It is thought to be the first time Apple has shifted new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam for such a core device, the story went on, and will see Apple collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of the iPad to make sure the blueprints are doable.

Vietnam has emerged as the most important tech manufacturing hub for Apple outside of China, with suppliers there asked to build new capacity for nearly all of its products except the iPhone,  from AirPods and MacBooks to Apple Watches and iPads.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

Dutch Eye Vietnam Chip ‘Ecosystem’ Amid China Tensions

Apple Implements Chinese App Store Rules Amid Tighter Scrutiny

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom

Vietnam to Restart Giant Rare Earths Mine in Bid to Rival China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

