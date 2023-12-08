Apple Shifts Key iPad Design Resources to Vietnam – Nikkei

Geopolitical tensions are thought to be behind the move which will see Vietnamese contractors involved in development, not just assembly

Apple has taken a major step in its supply chain shift away from China by allocating key product development resources for the iPad to Vietnam, Nikkei Asia reported.

It is thought to be the first time Apple has shifted new product introduction (NPI) resources to Vietnam for such a core device, the story went on, and will see Apple collaborating with suppliers on the design and development of the iPad to make sure the blueprints are doable.

Vietnam has emerged as the most important tech manufacturing hub for Apple outside of China, with suppliers there asked to build new capacity for nearly all of its products except the iPhone, from AirPods and MacBooks to Apple Watches and iPads.

By Sean O’Meara

