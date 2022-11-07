fbpx

Apple Warns Covid Curbs in China Have Hit iPhone Output

November 7, 2022

Apple said on Sunday production of its iPhone 14 has been hit by Covid-19 restrictions at its key assembly plant in Zhengzhou, in central China.


Apple's primary iPhone 14 production facility in Zhengzhou has had problems with Covid restrictions.
Apple's primary iPhone 14 production facility in Zhengzhou has had problems with Covid restrictions. Photo: Reuters.

 

Tech giant Apple issued a warning on Sunday that production of its iPhone 14 has been hit by Covid-19 restrictions at its key assembly plant in Zhengzhou, in central China.

“Covid-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou,” it said.

The factory, operated by Foxconn, was operating at “significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said, adding that it would ship fewer units and that customers may have to wait longer to get them after ordering the new devices.

The company said “we continue to see strong demand” for the iPhone 14 models, which sell for $999 and $1,099.

The Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou is the biggest iPhone production site, but its policies to try to manage Covid outbreaks caused problems recently, when employees fled the facility last week.

The problem appeared to stem from official policies that require factories to operate a ‘closed loop’ system, with workers kept in dormitories and where they work – and not being allowed out of these buildings.

Some reports have said it takes about a month to deliver an iPhone 14 Pro if they are ordered from Apple’s website, while cheaper models usually only take a couple of days.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

