fbpx

Type to search

Bonds

Asian Investors Join Challenge Over Credit Suisse Takeover – BBC

May 4, 2023

Dozens of Singaporeans have joined a lawsuit that claims the Swiss government acted improperly when it compelled UBS to take over Credit Suisse and deny compensation to AT1 bondholders


Dozens of Singaporeans have joined a lawsuit that claims the Swiss government acted improperly when it compelled UBS to take over Credit Suisse and deny compensation to AT1 bondholders.
Many Asian investors have joined a lawsuit that claims the Swiss government acted improperly when it compelled UBS to take over Credit Suisse and deny compensation to AT1 bondholders. This image shows Credit Suisse's head office in Zurich. Reuters photo.

 

A large number Asian investors have joined major international lawsuits filed against the Swiss government over the collapse of Credit Suisse bank and its takeover by UBS, according to a report by the BBC, which said  holders of AT1 bonds, or contingent convertibles lost a combined $17 billion in the forced merger in March.

“Dozens of individual bondholders in Singapore have joined what is believed to be thousands of aggrieved retail investors globally, who are challenging the Swiss authorities in court,” the report said, adding that bondholders argue that they were supposed to be compensated first in the event of a ‘viability event’, ahead of shareholders. “Bondholders were deprived entirely of the value of their bonds through a series of irregular administrative acts,” a lawyer was quoted as saying.

Read the full report: The BBC.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Nikkei Slips on Banking Fears, Hang Seng Lifted by Tech Boost

 

China Seen Dropping Call for Global Banks to Share Debt Losses

 

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Adds to China Investors’ Woes

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan
India, Russia Halt Rupee Trade Talks, Moscow Prefers Yuan
Australian Exports to China Shoot Back up to Record Highs
Australian Exports to China Shoot Back up to Record Highs
Hang Seng, China Stocks Climb Despite Factory Data, Bank Woes
Hang Seng, China Stocks Climb Despite Factory Data, Bank Woes
US Senators Launch 2nd Multi-Pronged China Competition Bill
US Senators Launch 2nd Multi-Pronged China Competition Bill
logo

Bonds

China’s Green Loans Exceed $3.2 Trillion: Central Bank Chief
China’s Green Loans Exceed $3.2 Trillion: Central Bank Chief
Vishakha Saxena 30 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com