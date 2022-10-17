Carmakers Flock to India’s Booming NEV Market – Pandaily

Car firms worldwide are eyeing India’s fast-growing new energy vehicle market, which is set to overtake Japan as the third largest car market by 2025, according to a report by Pandaily, which said carmakers such as China’s BYD, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, plus Japan’s Suzuki have all flocked to India this year.
The Indian government had forecast that 40% of new vehicles sold in the country would be fully electric by 2030, the report said, but it noted that high tariffs and a lack of charging infrastructure were still hampering the outlook for makers of electric vehicles.
Read the full report: Pandaily.
