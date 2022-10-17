Carmakers Flock to India’s Booming NEV Market – Pandaily

India is set to overtake Japan as the third largest car market by 2025, but it still lacks charging stations, the Chinese outlet reports.

Car firms worldwide are eyeing India’s fast-growing new energy vehicle market, which is set to overtake Japan as the third largest car market by 2025, according to a report by Pandaily, which said carmakers such as China’s BYD, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, plus Japan’s Suzuki have all flocked to India this year.

The Indian government had forecast that 40% of new vehicles sold in the country would be fully electric by 2030, the report said, but it noted that high tariffs and a lack of charging infrastructure were still hampering the outlook for makers of electric vehicles.

