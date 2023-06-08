fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

CCP Could See Hong Kong Protesters’ TikTok Data – Guardian

June 8, 2023

A former executive at Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, claims Chinese officials had access to all users’ data, including SIM card details and IP addresses


A former Bytedance executive claims the Chinese Communist Party accessed data of Hong Kong protesters, as well as US user data.
A former Bytedance executive claims the Chinese Communist Party accessed data of Hong Kong protesters, as well as US user data. File image: Reuters.

 

A former executive at Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok, has claimed the Chinese Communist Party had access to user data from the short-video app via a ‘superuser’ mechanism or “backdoor channel” that allowed them to view all data collected by the group, according to a report by The Guardian, which said officials were able to see user data of Hong Kong protesters and civil rights activists.

Yingtao Yu, a former engineering head at Bytedance’s US operation, claimed in a legal filing with a wrongful dismissal lawsuit lodged in a California court that a committee of CCP members in the tech company were able to access data stored by TikTok showing all users’ messages, search histories and content they viewed, plus SIM card details and IP addresses. TikTok’s chief executive Shou Zi Chew told a Congressional hearing in March that Chinese officials had no access to US user data and a company spokesperson denied Yu’s claims, it said.

Read the full report: The Guardian.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

TikTok CEO to Tell US Lawmakers: ‘We’ve Never Shared Data’

 

TikTok Facing US Ban if Chinese Owners Don’t Sell Stakes

 

US and Canada Order TikTok Cut From All Government Phones

 

TikTok: Dark Side to the Fun App?

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Dips, Hang Seng Steady as Rate Hike Fears Dominate
Nikkei Dips, Hang Seng Steady as Rate Hike Fears Dominate
China's Big State Banks Cut Rates on Yuan Deposits
China's Big State Banks Cut Rates on Yuan Deposits
Japan Likely To Stick With Negative Rates For a Year: Nomura
Japan Likely To Stick With Negative Rates For a Year: Nomura
Citigroup Vows to Expand China Business Amid De-Risking Trend
Citigroup Vows to Expand China Business Amid De-Risking Trend
logo

Fintech

Big May Inflows to Taiwan, Korean Stocks on AI Chip Demand
Big May Inflows to Taiwan, Korean Stocks on AI Chip Demand
Jim Pollard 07 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com