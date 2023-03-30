fbpx

China and Brazil Agree to Dump Dollar for Trade – AFP

March 30, 2023

China and Brazil have struck a deal to trade in their own currencies instead of the US dollar, the Brazilian government said on Wednesday, in another hit to US economic influence


China and Brazil have agreed to ditch the dollar for bilateral trade and use their own currencies instead.
ApexBrasil president Jorge Viana speaks at the Brazil-China Business Seminar, in Beijing, on March 29, 2023. Reuters photo.

 

China and Brazil have struck a deal to trade in their own currencies instead of the US dollar, the Brazilian government said on Wednesday, according to a report by AFP, which noted that the biggest economy in Latin America expected the agreement would reduce costs and spur greater bilateral trade and investment.

China is Brazil’s biggest trading partner, with a record US$150.5 billion in bilateral trade last year, according to the report, which said the deal followed a preliminary agreement in January, announced after a high-level China-Brazil business forum in Beijing. Officials said the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications BBM would undertake the transactions.

Read the full report: AFP/Straits Times.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

