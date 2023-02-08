China Android Phones Have 30 Data-Collecting Apps – Register

In a paper called ‘Android OS Privacy Under the Loupe – A Tale from the East’, researchers looked at handsets from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo Realme

China’s top Android phones come with tens of preinstalled apps that transmit privacy-sensitive data to third-party domains without consent or notice, The Register reports.

Researchers looked specifically at information transmitted by the phones’ operating system and system apps, in order to exclude user-installed software said the report, and said they found more than 30 third-party packages on each of the three leading Android handsets with Chinese firmware.

Full story: The Register

Read more:

Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling

China’s 2022 Smartphone Sales Plunge to Lowest in a Decade

South Korea Fines Google $177m For Blocking Android Customisation