China Android Phones Have 30 Data-Collecting Apps – Register

February 8, 2023

In a paper called ‘Android OS Privacy Under the Loupe – A Tale from the East’, researchers looked at handsets from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo Realme


People walk past an ad for Huawei smartphones at an airport in Shenzhen, China
Researchers said they found third-party packages on each of the three leading Android handsets with Chinese firmware. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s top Android phones come with tens of preinstalled apps that transmit privacy-sensitive data to third-party domains without consent or notice, The Register reports.

Researchers looked specifically at information transmitted by the phones’ operating system and system apps, in order to exclude user-installed software said the report, and said they found more than 30 third-party packages on each of the three leading Android handsets with Chinese firmware.

Full story: The Register

 

Google Changes Android System in India After Antitrust Ruling

China’s 2022 Smartphone Sales Plunge to Lowest in a Decade

South Korea Fines Google $177m For Blocking Android Customisation

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

