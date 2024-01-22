China Banks Moves to Stabilize Yuan as Stock Markets Slide

China’s state banks actively sold dollars in the foreign exchange market on Monday to stop the currency from suffering a rapid decline after markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell by over 2%

China’s big state banks moved to support the yuan on Monday, when the sell-off of Chinese stocks continued.

Sources said the banks were actively selling US dollars onshore while the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 2.7% – its biggest one-day fall since April 2022.

The aim was to tighten liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market – to prevent the yuan from falling too fast as China’s A shares plunged, one source told Reuters. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong also fell by about 2.3%.

“It is a clear policy signal to stabilise the yuan and counter the negative market sentiment on equities,” Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, said.

Overseas funds have sold roughly $1.6 billion in Chinese equities so far this year, with investor confidence bruised by signs of a slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

Offshore yuan tomorrow-next forwards jumped to a more than two-month high of 4.25 points late on Monday, reflecting signs of tighter liquidity conditions.

The rise come as state banks in the offshore market curtailed lending to their peers, one of the sources said.

The move effectively tightened up offshore yuan liquidity and raised the cost of shorting the currency.

Bid to Stop Rapid Yuan Decline

Meanwhile, the state banks were also selling dollars in the onshore spot foreign exchange market to prevent rapid yuan declines, three sources said.

Spot dollar selling became aggressive to defend the 7.2 per dollar level, one of them said.

All the sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to publicly discuss market conditions.

State banks often act on behalf of China’s central bank in the foreign exchange market, but they could also trade on their own behalf or execute clients’ orders.

The onshore yuan last traded at 7.1963 per dollar, down nearly 1.4% so far this year, while its offshore counterpart last fetched 7.2047.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

