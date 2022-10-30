fbpx

China

China Central Bank Pledges Credit Support But a Stable Yuan

October 30, 2022

China will make $27.6 billion available in special loans to ensure the delivery of stalled housing projects, central bank governor Yi Gang said


People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang is expected to retire next year after he was axed from the party's Central Committee. Photo: Florence Lo, Reuters.
China's central bank Yi Gang said more credit support will be offered to the real economy but the yuan will remain stable . Photo: Florence Lo, Reuters.

 

China’s central bank said it will give more credit support for the real economy but keep the yuan stable, its governor said on Saturday.

“We will keep liquidity reasonably ample, increase credit support to the real economy,” Governor Yi Gang said during a parliament session on Friday, reaffirming the central bank’s strategy for economic recovery.

China’s economy rebounded at a faster than expected rate in the third quarter after being hit by a property slump, persistent Covid-related curbs, and a looming global recession.

 

$28 Billion Loan

The central bank will make 200 billion yuan ($27.6 billion) available in special loans to ensure the delivery of stalled housing projects, Yi said.

China also plans to enhance financial supervision, he said, adding that the country disposed of non-performing assets in the banking sector worth more than 12 trillion yuan between 2017 and 2021.

“Going forward, China has the conditions to maintain a normal monetary policy as long as possible and maintain the stability of the currency’s value.”

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

China

