fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

China Chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Cleared in US Trade Secrets Case

February 28, 2024

A judge ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove that the firm had ‘misappropriated proprietary data’ from US company Micron


Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration
Flags of China and the US are displayed on a printed circuit board with computer chips, in this Reuters file image.

 

Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co has been cleared of US allegations that it stole trade secrets, in a case that had fanned tensions in an already fractious technology race between the United States and China.

US District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco found the company not guilty after a non-jury trial on Tuesday, according to an entry in the US online court records system.

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Dips Amid Overheating Fears, Property Drags on Hang Seng

 

The US Justice Department had launched the case against state-owned Fujian Jinhua in 2018, alleging it had stolen intellectual property from US-based Micron Technology.

That same year, US authorities added the Chinese firm to a list of entities that cannot buy components, software or technology goods from US firms.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

ASML Employee Who Stole Chip Secrets ‘Went to Work at Huawei’

Western Spy Chiefs Warn China Using AI to Steal Tech Secrets

Explainer: How Thieves Steal Cryptocurrency

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant
US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant
Nikkei Dips Amid Overheating Fears, Property Drags on Hang Seng
Nikkei Dips Amid Overheating Fears, Property Drags on Hang Seng
BMW Considering EV Battery Plant in Thailand - Bkk Post
BMW Considering EV Battery Plant in Thailand - Bkk Post
Country Garden Liquidation Petition Clouds Huge Debt Revamp
Country Garden Liquidation Petition Clouds Huge Debt Revamp
logo

China-US Economic Ties

Chinese Airlines Allowed to Lift US Flights to 50 a Week
Chinese Airlines Allowed to Lift US Flights to 50 a Week
Jim Pollard 27 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com