China Chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Cleared in US Trade Secrets Case

A judge ruled that prosecutors had failed to prove that the firm had ‘misappropriated proprietary data’ from US company Micron

Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co has been cleared of US allegations that it stole trade secrets, in a case that had fanned tensions in an already fractious technology race between the United States and China.

US District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco found the company not guilty after a non-jury trial on Tuesday, according to an entry in the US online court records system.

Also on AF: Nikkei Dips Amid Overheating Fears, Property Drags on Hang Seng

The US Justice Department had launched the case against state-owned Fujian Jinhua in 2018, alleging it had stolen intellectual property from US-based Micron Technology.

That same year, US authorities added the Chinese firm to a list of entities that cannot buy components, software or technology goods from US firms.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

ASML Employee Who Stole Chip Secrets ‘Went to Work at Huawei’

Western Spy Chiefs Warn China Using AI to Steal Tech Secrets

Explainer: How Thieves Steal Cryptocurrency