China Faces Huge Transition from Coal to Clean Energy – SCMP

November 15, 2022

The International Energy Agency says the challenge to slash CO2 emissions from coal to avoid severe impacts from climate change will be most challenging for countries like China.


The world must steeply reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal use to avoid severe consequences of climate change, but the transition will be most challenging in countries such as China, the IEA says.
The first unit of the Shanghaimiao coal-fired power plant in Inner Mongolia entered operation in December 2021. Photo: Guodian Power Shanghaimiao.

 

The world has about 9,000 coal power plants generating close to 2,185 gigawatts of power, according to a report by the South China Post which cited the International Energy Agency (IEA), which says the challenge to steeply reduce CO2 emissions from coal to avoid severe impacts from climate change will be most challenging for developing countries like China.

China is the largest coal producer and importer, and accounts for over half of global coal-fired power capacity and demand, it says, while it also produces over half the world’s steel and cement. And while China has seen impressive deployment of clean energy technologies, coal still accounted for around 60% of its energy supply in 2021. For the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, China’s annual emissions must be slashed from 8,400 million tonnes last year to 60 million tonnes over the next 28 years, the IEA says.

