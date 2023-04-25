fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China Finally Completes National Database of Real Estate Owners

April 25, 2023

Unified registration system is seen as a landmark move that will boost transparent ownership. But it took a decade to achieve, as it was opposed by many corrupt local officials


The unified property registration system took a decade to achieve, as it was opposed by many corrupt local officials
Labourers work at a construction site at the financial district of Shanghai (Reuters).

 

China has finished creating a national database for real estate registration, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

The unified registration system is seen as a landmark move that will boost transparency in ownership. But it has taken close to a decade to achieve, because it was opposed by many local officials.

In 2014, China issued rules requiring real estate owners to register their holdings with authorities but faced heavy resistance from local governments unwilling to open up their books.

ALSO SEE:

China’s New Home Prices Rise at Quickest Pace in 21 Months

 

Corrupt officials fought disclosure

A unified real estate database for the entire country is seen as vital for the central government to regulate the housing market and also force corrupt local officials to disclose multiple properties purchased with illicit funds, industry experts say.

China has completed the system after 10 years of hard work, Xinhua reported, citing Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua at a work conference.

More than 790 million real estate registration certificates have been issued nationwide over the past decade, according to state television.

A unified real estate registration system with a national database of information on ownership would also pave the way for China to implement a property tax in the future.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Developer Sunac Posts $2 Billion 2022 Core Loss

 

China’s Top Developer Hit by 90% Plunge in Core Profit

 

No Cheer for Evergrande’s Long-Awaited Dollar Debt Revamp Plan

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin
China Seeking Ways to Take Out or Control Enemy Satellites
China Seeking Ways to Take Out or Control Enemy Satellites
Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
Hyundai, Samsung to Pour Billions in US to Make EV Batteries
China Says 'Unforeseen' Dust Pile-Up Behind Idle Mars Rover
China Says 'Unforeseen' Dust Pile-Up Behind Idle Mars Rover
logo

Real Estate

China’s New Home Prices Rise at Quickest Pace in 21 Months
China’s New Home Prices Rise at Quickest Pace in 21 Months
Vishakha Saxena 15 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com