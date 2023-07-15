fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China Home Prices Slip in June for Weakest Showing This Year

July 15, 2023

Prices were the same as the previous year, retreating from the 0.1% increase in May, according official data on Saturday. All eyes are now on a Politburo meeting later this month


New home prices in China were flat in June, data showed on Saturday.
China's property sector is mired in a long slump that some say could drag on for years. Reuters file photo.

 

China’s new home prices edged down in June from the previous month for the weakest result this year, new data showed on Saturday.

Prices were the same as the previous year, retreating from the 0.1% increase in May, according to calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

The disappointing result increases pressure on policymakers for more stimulus as economic recovery falters.

The property sector, which accounts for a quarter of activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, slumped sharply last year as developers defaulted on debts and suspended construction of pre-sold housing projects.

ALSO SEE: Chip Bosses Plan Visit to Washington to Discuss China Curbs

 

Uncertain economic outlook

The central and local governments and regulators have announced a slew of policies over the past year to prop up the sector.

Measures have ranged from extended financial support for developers to multi-pronged incentives for home buyers.

But the uncertain economic outlook and persistent weakness in the sector have dented confidence and home demand, dampening hopes for any quick revival.

Weakness in home prices and falling exports are adding to pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the real estate and revive sluggish demand.

 

All eyes on Polituro meeting

Markets widely expect more stimulus around a meeting of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo late this month, setting the tone for economic policies in the second half of the year.

“The property market is in dire need of strong policies to boost confidence as small-scale policies can no longer rescue the dwindling sentiment,” analyst Chen Xiao, at property data provider Zhuge House Hunter, said.

Policies such as boosting employment and incomes must strengthened to support home buying, Chen said.

Some 31 of the 70 cities monitored by NBS recorded month-on-month rises in new home prices, down from 46 in May. Prices were flat after rising in May in tier-one cities including Beijing and tier-two cities. They fell 0.1% in tier-three cities.

 

‘Profound changes in supply and demand’

There is room for “marginal optimisation” of property polices considering profound changes in supply and demand in the real estate market, Zou Lan, a senior official at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Friday.

“PBOC officials hinted at further property policy easing in the press conference on Friday, and we expect the July Politburo meeting to emphasise the need to stabilise the property market,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note.

The central bank on Monday extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package for the cash-strapped sector. But the uncertain economic outlook and weakness in the sector have dented confidence, dampening hopes of any quick revival.

A quarterly PBOC survey showed 16.5% of households believe housing prices will fall in the third quarter, down from the previous quarter, when 14.4% of households expected a decline.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Property Stocks Rally on Rescue Package Extension

 

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

 

China Urges Patience Amid Calls For More Property Stimulus

 

Rich Chinese Back Buying up Property in SE Asia, Australia

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Chip Bosses Plan Visit to Washington to Discuss China Curbs
Chip Bosses Plan Visit to Washington to Discuss China Curbs
Wang Yi Tells Borrell to 'Clarify' EU's Position on China
Wang Yi Tells Borrell to 'Clarify' EU's Position on China
Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
logo

Real Estate

China’s Qingdao Seen Bailing Out Local Govt Funding Unit
China’s Qingdao Seen Bailing Out Local Govt Funding Unit
Jim Pollard 13 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com