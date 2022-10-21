China iPhone Production ‘Normal’ Despite Covid Curbs: Foxconn

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus banned all dining at the plant this week and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories

Taiwan’s Foxconn said on Friday that production at its major China iPhone factory remains normal despite ongoing Covid restrictions.

The electronics manufacturer said Covid curbs have had “little impact” on business at its Zhengzou plant, in China’s Henan province.

The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc’s iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in the plant and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories on Wednesday, a notice posted on the factory’s official WeChat account showed.

The new measures follow Zhengzhou’s latest outbreak recording a total of 196 Covid cases since October 8, and come as Foxconn’s factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

