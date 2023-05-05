fbpx

Type to search

China

China Orders Check on Auditors to Ensure Data Secrecy – FT

May 5, 2023

State-owned companies and firms listed on the mainland have been ordered to do thorough reviews of auditors’ ability to “safeguard information security”


China has told state-owned companies and firms listed on the mainland to do more thorough reviews of auditors' ability to "safeguard information security".
Deloitte's Beijing office was shut for three months in March and the group fined $31 million for "serious deficiencies" in its audit of bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management. Now all auditors' handling of sensitive corporate data is under scrutiny. Reuters file photo.

 

China has told state-owned companies and firms listed on the mainland to do more thorough reviews of auditors’ ability to “safeguard information security”, according to a report by the Financial Times, which showed that authorities want to tighten controls on sensitive corporate information, while noting that the move could potentially undermine efforts to woo foreign investors.

The ‘Big Four’ accounting firms – Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PwC – had decades of business experience in China, but Deloitte’s Beijing operation was shut for three months in March and the group fined $31 million for “serious deficiencies” in its audit of bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management, the report said, adding that local auditors were also facing increased scrutiny.

Read the full report: The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Asks Deloitte to ‘Learn Lesson’ From $31m Audit Fine – FT

 

China Raids Office of US Due Diligence Firm, Detains Staff

 

China Asks State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors Over Data Fears

 

China Evergrande Auditor PwC Quits Over 2021 Audit Disputes

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Rises, China Stocks Dip on Services Boost, AI Fears
Hang Seng Rises, China Stocks Dip on Services Boost, AI Fears
China Says Its First Gene-Edited Soybean is Safe
China Says Its First Gene-Edited Soybean is Safe
China's Top Financial Data Provider, Wind, Cuts Foreign Access
China's Top Financial Data Provider, Wind, Cuts Foreign Access
Toyota 'Fully Committed' to Electric Fleet, Says White House
Toyota 'Fully Committed' to Electric Fleet, Says White House
logo

China

China Cool on ‘Interfering’ NATO’s Plan for an Office in Japan
China Cool on ‘Interfering’ NATO’s Plan for an Office in Japan
Jim Pollard 04 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com