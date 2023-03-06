China Pushes Hong Kong Elite to Give up Western Passports – FT

China refused to give at least one Hong Kong delegate a parliamentary seat because they held a foreign document, the FT said

Hong Kong’s political elite are being pressed to give up their western passports in order to be allowed to sit in China’s parliament, the Financial Times reported.

Hong Kong’s politicians and decision makers have been asked to renounce travel documents for western countries including the UK, said the report, as China tightens its control over the territory and move to limit foreign influence in the financial hub.

