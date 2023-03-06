fbpx

Type to search

World

China Pushes Hong Kong Elite to Give up Western Passports – FT

March 6, 2023

China refused to give at least one Hong Kong delegate a parliamentary seat because they held a foreign document, the FT said


Hong Kong tycoons and politicians are being asked to give up foreign passports in order to sit in China's parliament. Reuters photo.

 

Hong Kong’s political elite are being pressed to give up their western passports in order to be allowed to sit in China’s parliament, the Financial Times reported.

Hong Kong’s politicians and decision makers have been asked to renounce travel documents for western countries including the UK, said the report, as China tightens its control over the territory and move to limit foreign influence in the financial hub.

Read the full report: The Financial Times

 

Read more:

China to Reopen its Doors to Hong Kong, Macau Travellers

Chinese Flood Into Hong Kong and Abroad as Borders Reopen

Sale of China Evergrande’s Hong Kong Head Office Fails Again

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Canada Military Found China Monitoring Buoys in Arctic - G&M
Canada Military Found China Monitoring Buoys in Arctic - G&M
Hong Kong's Soaring Deficit Piles Pressure on Upcoming Budget
Hong Kong's Soaring Deficit Piles Pressure on Upcoming Budget
Japan Warns China Surveillance Balloons Are Unacceptable
Japan Warns China Surveillance Balloons Are Unacceptable
US Broke Trade Rules With Hong Kong Label Demand, WTO Says
US Broke Trade Rules With Hong Kong Label Demand, WTO Says
logo

World

SoftBank’s Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO
SoftBank’s Arm Hoping to Raise $8 Billion From Mega US IPO
Vishakha Saxena 06 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com