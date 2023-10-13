China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN

fbpx

October 13, 2023

Researchers at University of Science and Technology of China say their ‘Jiuzhang’ quantum computer prototype pushes calculation speeds to new highs


A quantum computing data tunnel.
The study was published online in the journal Physical Review Letters on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

 

Chinese scientists are claiming to have developed a new quantum computer that is 10 quadrillion times faster than the world’s fastest existing supercomputers, China’s CGTN reported.

The research team at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) says its ‘Jiuzhang 3.0’ has pushed speeds to new highs thanks a number of innovations, the report by the state-run foreign-language news channel added.

The scientists said some complex problems that Jiuzhang 3.0 can calculate in just one microsecond would take the world’s fastest supercomputer, ‘Frontier’, more than 20 billion years to complete.

Read the full story: CGTN

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US to Target Investment in China Chips, AI, Quantum Computing

China Tech Giant Baidu Unveils Quantum Computer Qianshi

Tokyo Sets Quantum Computing Deadline – Japan Times

Quantum Computing Shows US Fears It Can’t Outcompete China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

