China

China Soars Ahead of SpaceX in Methane-Liquid Rocket Race

July 12, 2023

China’s LandSpace jumped ahead of US rivals, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, in the dash to launch carrier vehicles fuelled by methane


The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket, a methane-liquid oxygen rocket by Chinese company LandSpace, takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, on July 12, 2023. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A private Chinese company has stolen a march on US rivals to launch the world’s first methane-liquid oxygen rocket into orbit.

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday and completed its planned flight, state media reported, in a crucial breakthrough for what could become the next generation of space launch vehicles.

It was the second attempt by Beijing-based LandSpace, one of the earliest firms in China’s commercial launch sector, to launch the Zhuque-2. A first attempt in December failed.

 

Wednesday’s launch put China ahead of US rivals, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, in the race to launch carrier vehicles fuelled by methane, which is deemed less polluting, safer, cheaper and a suitable propellant in a reusable rocket.

LandSpace also became the second private Chinese company to launch a liquid-propellent rocket.

In April, Beijing Tianbing Technology successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, taking another step towards developing rockets that can be re-fuelled and reused.

Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when the government allowed private investment in the industry. LandSpace was one of the earliest and best funded of the entrants.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

China's Huawei Set to Make Dramatic 5G Smartphone Comeback
UN Hails India Lifting 415m Out of Poverty in 15 Years – HT
Beijing's Crackdown Wiped $1.1 Trillion Off Chinese Big Tech
Korean Chip Exec’s Samsung Secrets China Plot Trial Under Way
World’s Biggest Gallium Buyer Doubts Long China Export Ban
World’s Biggest Gallium Buyer Doubts Long China Export Ban
