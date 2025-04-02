fbpx

China Tech Giants ‘Ordered $16 Billion of New Nvidia Chips’

April 2, 2025

The orders for Nvidia’s H20 chip – the most advanced semiconductor the group is permitted to sell to China – came in the first three months of this year, a report by The Information said


Nvidia is caught in the middle of a sad 'catch me if you can' game with US officials keen to limit China's access to advanced computer chips, according China's state media outlet the Global Times.
China's biggest tech conglomerates have issued ramped up purchases of Nvidia's H20 chip, sources have revealed. Photo: Reuters.

 

Chinese tech giants have rushed to place orders for at least $16 billion worth of Nvidia’s H20 server chips, according to a report by The Information.

Alibaba, Bytedance and Tencent Holdings have placed at least that amount in the first three months of this year, the report, which cited two sources with direct knowledge of the transactions, said.

In February, Reuters first reported a surge in orders for the H20 – the most advanced AI processor legally available in China under US export controls driven by booming demand for Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost AI models.

 

ALSO SEE: Trump Fan May Join Bid For TikTok After White House ‘Invite’

 

The H20 is the primary chip that Nvidia is legally permitted to sell in China and was launched after the latest round of US export restrictions took effect in October 2023.

Washington – the Biden Administration – banned exports of Nvidia’s most advanced chips to China more than two years ago, because of concern that advanced technologies could be used by China to build up its military capabilities.

US President Donald Trump said in February he intends to impose tariffs of around 25% on the imports of semiconductors and related products.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has said the company sees little short-term impact but would move production to the United States in the longer term.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

India Likely to Defy Auto Lobby, Cut EV Levies to Appease Trump
Trump Fan May Join Bid For TikTok After White House 'Invite'
Concern Grows Around Firing of Ethnic Chinese Scientist in US
India Shares Sink on US Tariffs Criticism, Xi Urges Trade 'Tango'
