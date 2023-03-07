China to Form National Data Bureau, Eyes Smart Cities Future

Beijing is looking to streamline its regulatory oversight as well as build the foundations for digital development in the country

China is to set up a centralised data bureau to manage and co-ordinate the country’s vast digital resources, according to a plan submitted on Tuesday to parliament.

The proposed bureau will be administrated by the state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Certain functions of the NDRC and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, which oversees China’s internet, will be transferred to the new bureau whose tasks will include promoting smart cities and the exchange of information resources across industries.

Also on AF: Huawei, ZTE Face German 5G Ban Over ‘China Backdoor’ Fears

“In today’s society, digital resources and the digital economy play a fundamental role in economic and social development, and are of great significance for building a new development pattern, building a modern economic system, and building new advantages in the competition between nations,” the plan said.

China has in recent years strengthened oversight over data collected in the country, motivated by fears that unchecked collection by private firms could allow state actors to weaponise information on infrastructure and other national interests, and the belief that data has become a strategic economic resource.

This has included issuing a series of new laws that require organisations with large user bases undergo assessments and obtain approvals when handling data. Some firms are struggling with a deadline requiring them to seek approval to export user data.

One source at a large Chinese tech firm said the initial impression from the plan was that the bureau would be mainly tasked to cultivate the data market and that regulatory functions would continue to sit with bodies such as the Cyberspace Administration of China.

China Regulatory Compliance

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of think tank The Conference Board’s China Center, said having one single agency in charge should help address inefficiencies arising from overlapping jurisdictions between agencies and ministries.

This “has been one of the key issues affecting regulatory compliance in China, and which authorities have tried to address over the past years,” he said.

But a one-size-fits all solution could be challenging as other large markets have shown, said Alex Roberts, a Shanghai-based lawyer at Linklaters.

“Multinationals will no doubt want to understand how a centralised data regulator will interface with overseas stakeholders.”

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Approvals Signal an End to China’s Gaming Crackdown

Ant Executives Sever Ties With Alibaba After China Crackdown

China Tries to Soothe Tech Firms in Sign of Easing Crackdown