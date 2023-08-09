fbpx

China to Tighten Facial Recognition Tech Use Rules – SCMP

August 9, 2023

But the draft Cyberspace Administration of China rules also allow broad use for ‘national security’ purposes


Scores of Chinese and foreigners have been ensnared by exit bans in recent years, a new report says, including an executive with Mintz Group
A surveillance camera overlooks a street near a Chinese flat in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

 

China is planning to tighten its rules on facial recognition technology while at the same time giving the green light to its use for national security purposes, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Cyberspace Administration of China launched a month-long public consultation on the draft rules on Tuesday. The draft rules prohibit the misuse of the technology in public spaces including banks, airports, hotels, sporting facilities, museums and libraries but allow broad use of biometric data for the purpose of national security, including analysing personal information such as race, ethnicity and religious beliefs.

Read the full story: South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

