China to Tighten Facial Recognition Tech Use Rules – SCMP

But the draft Cyberspace Administration of China rules also allow broad use for ‘national security’ purposes

China is planning to tighten its rules on facial recognition technology while at the same time giving the green light to its use for national security purposes, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Cyberspace Administration of China launched a month-long public consultation on the draft rules on Tuesday. The draft rules prohibit the misuse of the technology in public spaces including banks, airports, hotels, sporting facilities, museums and libraries but allow broad use of biometric data for the purpose of national security, including analysing personal information such as race, ethnicity and religious beliefs.

Read the full story: South China Morning Post

By Sean O’Meara

