China Warns of Export Curb on Polysilicon, Solar Wafers – PV Mag

January 31, 2023

Two Chinese ministries say they are considering restricting exports of three technologies in the booming solar energy sector – wafers, black silicon, and ingot casting


An employee carries a solar panel at a solar company workshop in Yongkang, Zhejiang province. The silicon or solar wafer is the fundamental item in photovoltaic power generation. File photo: Reuters.

 

Two Chinese ministries have warned that they are considering restricting exports of three technologies related to the booming solar energy sector and PV manufacturing, according to a report by PV Mag, which said wafers, black silicon, and ingot casting could be listed on the country’s Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted for Export.

The ministries of Commerce and Science and Technology issued a joint statement saying the three technologies could be added to the restrictions list and if that happens manufacturers would need technology export licences from their provincial departments to export those products, the report said, noting that China’s PV industry body claims it produced more than 98% of all solar wafers in 2021.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

