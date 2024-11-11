fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China’s ‘Broke’ Local Governments Turning to Extortion: HRW

November 11, 2024

Local governments are extorting money from entrepreneurs in wealthy cities via China’s “disciplinary commissions,” Human Rights Watch says


Private companies in Shenzhen are said to have been hit by a wave of fraudulent regulatory actions by authorities in poor inland provinces desperate to replenish their coffers (file Reuters image).

 

Local governments in China are “shaking down successful private companies” to supplement their coffers because of the country’s sluggish economy, according to Human Rights Watch.

The rights watchdog says this coercive activity, known as “distant water fishing”, involves poorer inland governments reaching beyond their jurisdictions to “catch” companies based in wealthier coastal provinces.

“They accuse them of fraud or other wrongdoing, freeze and confiscate their assets, and then compel them to pay large fines,” it said in a report on Sunday (November 10).

 

ALSO SEE: Taiwan Says TSMC Not Allowed to Make 2nm Chips Abroad, For Now

 

A government-run research body published a memo suggesting that close to 10,000 companies in the tech hub Shenzhen and elsewhere in Guangdong province had encountered this “cross-jurisdiction law enforcement.”

That memo, meant for internal circulation, attracted widespread attention after it was published in part in an October media report, HRW said.

It noted that China’s Central Committee pledged on September 26 to “standardize enforcement and regulatory actions related to enterprises,” adding that the head of China’s top economic planner had reassured businesses on October 8 that “unauthorized and profit-driven enforcement measures” against private companies were not permitted.

A top economist, Zhou Tianyong, warned in late September that local governments were extorting money from entrepreneurs using the Chinese Communist Party’s “disciplinary commissions.”

The commissions, which enforce Party ideology and discipline, had allegedly detained entrepreneurs in their “liuzhi” detention system, “where detainees are routinely tortured” and intimidated, the rights agency said, so that people “agree” to pay the money demanded. Zhou’s post had been deleted, it said.

The rights agency noted that many wealthy and well connected people in China had gone missing, been imprisoned, or been punished in recent years for failing to adhere to the Party line – people like Alibaba’s Jack Ma, investment banker Bao Fan, and tech company founder Chen Shaojie.

Its conclusion was that “nobody is safe” in “authoritarian systems where the laws are under the government’s control.”

Other factors in this situation are the economic slowdown China has endured since the Covid pandemic, plus the huge debts accumulated by financing vehicles set up by many local governments, which are said to total about $13 trillion.

Lawmakers in Beijing agreed last week to a $1.4 trillion bailout to help them pay off these vast “hidden debts”.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China ‘More Vulnerable to Trump Tariffs’ After Slowdown

China Backs $1.4 Trln For Local Government Debt Swaps

China Says Local Government Debt Crisis Has Eased, But Has It?

China Asks Banks to Roll Over $13tn Local Debt at Lower Rates

Multiple Moves Needed to Defuse China’s Local Debt Crises

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

Over 100 Chinese Cities Battling to Repay Their Debts: Rhodium

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Says TSMC Not Allowed to Make 2nm Chips Abroad, For Now
Taiwan Says TSMC Not Allowed to Make 2nm Chips Abroad, For Now
Vote Sees Ishiba Stay as Japan's PM, Talks With Trump Eyed
Vote Sees Ishiba Stay as Japan's PM, Talks With Trump Eyed
Toyota Keen to Bolster Output With Chinese Partners: Sources
Toyota Keen to Bolster Output With Chinese Partners: Sources
China-Indonesia Sign $10bn in Deals on EVs, Batteries, Solar
China-Indonesia Sign $10bn in Deals on EVs, Batteries, Solar
logo

Market Insights

TSMC to Cut Off All Chinese AI Clients From Its Advanced Chips
TSMC to Cut Off All Chinese AI Clients From Its Advanced Chips
Vishakha Saxena 08 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com