fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s BYD Opens Its First EV Plant in Southeast Asia

July 4, 2024

BYD opened an electric vehicle factory in Rayong on Thailand’s eastern seaboard on Thursday, as China’s grip on the local car sector ramps up


A Thai family inspects a BYD Dolphin EV at a show room in Bangkok (Reuters).

 

China’s BYD opened its first electric vehicle factory in Thailand on Thursday, which is also the carmaker’s first in Southeast Asia.

“BYD is using Thailand as a production hub for export to ASEAN and many other countries,” Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of Thailand’s Board of Investment said at the opening ceremony, referring to the 10-nation Southeast Asian bloc.

The facility, announced two years ago, is worth $490 million and will have a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year. The factory is located in an industrial estate in Rayong province, on Thailand’s eastern seaboard.

 

ALSO SEE: India’s Surging Economy at Risk From Severe Water Shortages

 

Currently, Tesla is the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles, based on sales of 443,956 EVs in the second quarter of this year.

But BYD wasn’t far behind, selling 426,039 “pure” electric vehicles – priced from 100,000 yuan (about $13,750) to 200,000 yuan – over the same period.

If you add in plug-in hybrids BYD’s total sales were 982,747, which was a rise of 57% from the first quarter.

And the carmaker, based in Shenzhen, also launched a new version of its hybrid tech in May, which it says enables that car to do 2,100km on a single charge plus a full tank of petrol.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s BYD Sees Solid Rise in EV Sales in Second Quarter

Indonesia’s First EV Battery Plant Launched by Hyundai, LGES

Chinese Firms See Morocco as Path to US EV Credits – AP

Germany Opposes EU Tariffs on China EVs, as Trade Heat Rises

Toyota to Launch EV With Tesla-Like Driving System in China

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

India's Surging Economy at Risk From Severe Water Shortages
India's Surging Economy at Risk From Severe Water Shortages
EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT
EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT
Australia's Corporate Watchdog Should be Split in Two: Report
Australia's Corporate Watchdog Should be Split in Two: Report
Chinese Firms See Morocco as Path to US EV Credits - AP
Chinese Firms See Morocco as Path to US EV Credits - AP
logo

Electric Vehicles

Indonesia’s First EV Battery Plant Launched by Hyundai, LGES
Indonesia’s First EV Battery Plant Launched by Hyundai, LGES
Jim Pollard 03 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com