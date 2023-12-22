fbpx

China’s BYD Plans EV Production Base in Hungary

December 22, 2023

The new facility to be built in Szeged, in southern Hungary, China’s biggest carmaker by sales, said on Friday


BYD SONG PLUS DM-i SUV
BYD — short for Build Your Dreams — handed over 1.26 million vehicles to its customers in the first half of the year, doubling the volume from the same period last year. Photo: BYD.

 

China’s leading electric vehicle maker BYD plans to build a new energy vehicle production base in Hungary, it said on Friday.

The new facility to be built in Szeged, in southern Hungary, is expected to create thousands of local jobs, BYD said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Geely Says Ship Attacks Will Delay EV Arrivals in EU

 

The biggest Chinese rival to Tesla already has a plant in the city of Komarom in northwest Hungary that assembles electric buses.

The Komarom plant, established in April 2016, was BYD’s first factory in Europe, according to the company.

It now has over 30 industrial parks and production bases globally, with factories also in the US, Brazil, Japan and India.

 

US concern over plans for plant in Mexico

The company is also considering a production facility in Mexico, according to the Financial Times, which said this week BYD was one of three Chinese carmakers who have spoken to officials in Mexico about setting up factories there.

MG and Chery have also spoken to officials in Mexico about setting up factories, while a fourth Chinese firm has been discussing building a $12-billion battery plant, the FT report said.

The Biden administration is concerned that Chinese carmakers will try to sidestep the measures in the Inflation Reduction Act – which had curbs to specifically exclude Chinese EVs, batteries and other parts from the North American supply chain – to build cheap EVs in Mexico.

“Top members of the Republican-led House Select Committee on China wrote in a recent letter they were worried Chinese companies would use Mexico as a ‘back door’ into their market, the report said.

Senior US officials are now discussing whether to raise tariffs on EVs made by Chinese companies because of the impact cheaper cars could have on the North American auto supply chain, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.

 

  • Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Chinese Car Exports to EU Seen Hit by Red Sea Ship Attacks

 

France’s Green EV Push Cuts China-Made Cars From Subsidies

 

Carmakers Focus on Cost-Cutting to Rival Cheap Chinese EVs

 

Chinese EV ‘Invasion’ Forces Western Rivals to Slash Costs

 

Europe Assessing Tariffs on Chinese EVs Amid Subsidy Concerns

 

US Rules to Limit Chinese Access to EV Tax Credits Announced

 

Stellantis and CATL to Build EV Battery Factory in Europe

 

China, US EV Sales Lead Charge as Electric Revolution Speeds Up

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

New Energy Vehicles

Abu Dhabi’s CYVN to Invest a Further $2.2bn in China’s Nio
Abu Dhabi’s CYVN to Invest a Further $2.2bn in China’s Nio
Jim Pollard 18 Dec 2023

