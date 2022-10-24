fbpx

China’s Communist Party Puts Scientists Into Top Roles – SCMP

October 24, 2022

All six members of the party’s new executive committee boast scientific expertise, from nuclear power to rocket science, reported the SCMP


China Communist Party's new top executive committee stand with Xi Jinping in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

 

China’s Communist Party has promoted people with a technology and science background into leading roles, the South China Morning Post reported.

All six members of the party’s new executive committee boast scientific expertise, from nuclear power to rocket science, in a move, said the report, that seeks to cement China’s tech leadership despite curbs from the West.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post

 

Read more:

Asia Stocks Suffer as China Growth Fears Spark Hang Seng Dive

China’s New Leaders Unveiled in Beijing, Li Qiang No-2

 

 

