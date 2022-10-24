China’s Communist Party Puts Scientists Into Top Roles – SCMP

All six members of the party’s new executive committee boast scientific expertise, from nuclear power to rocket science, reported the SCMP

China’s Communist Party has promoted people with a technology and science background into leading roles, the South China Morning Post reported.

All six members of the party’s new executive committee boast scientific expertise, from nuclear power to rocket science, in a move, said the report, that seeks to cement China’s tech leadership despite curbs from the West.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post

Read more:

Asia Stocks Suffer as China Growth Fears Spark Hang Seng Dive

China’s New Leaders Unveiled in Beijing, Li Qiang No-2