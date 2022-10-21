China’s Private Sector Shut Out of Xi’s Party Congress – FT

This year’s congress was attended by 18 delegates who hold executive roles at private companies, down from 34 in 2012, the FT said

Corporate attendance at China’s Communist Party congress has fallen by 50% since Xi Jinping came into power, the Financial Times reported.

This year’s congress was attended by 18 delegates who hold executive roles at private groups out of a total of 2,296 party members at the Congress, which the report said was a drop from 34 private sector delegates at the 18th Congress in 2012 when Xi took charge.

