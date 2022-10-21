fbpx

China’s Private Sector Shut Out of Xi’s Party Congress – FT

October 21, 2022

This year’s congress was attended by 18 delegates who hold executive roles at private companies, down from 34 in 2012, the FT said


Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 16, 2022. Photo: Thomas Peter, Reuters.

 

Corporate attendance at China’s Communist Party congress has fallen by 50% since Xi Jinping came into power, the Financial Times reported.

This year’s congress was attended by 18 delegates who hold executive roles at private groups out of a total of 2,296 party members at the Congress, which the report said was a drop from 34 private sector delegates at the 18th Congress in 2012 when Xi took charge.

Read the full report: The Financial Times.

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

