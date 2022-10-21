China’s Private Sector Shut Out of Xi’s Party Congress – FT

Corporate attendance at China’s Communist Party congress has fallen by 50% since Xi Jinping came into power, the Financial Times reported.
This year’s congress was attended by 18 delegates who hold executive roles at private groups out of a total of 2,296 party members at the Congress, which the report said was a drop from 34 private sector delegates at the 18th Congress in 2012 when Xi took charge.
