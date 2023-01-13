fbpx

China’s Trina Solar to Set up Vietnam Plant to Supply US – PV Mag

January 13, 2023

Solar panel maker says begin operating a 6.5 GW solar wafer factory in Vietnam from the middle of this year to serve customers in the US


A worker conducts a quality check of solar module at a factory in Xian, Shaanxi. Reuters photo, 5 December 2022.

 

Trina Solar – a leading maker of solar panels in China, as well as “smart” micro-grids, multi-energy systems and energy cloud-platform operations – has said it will begin operating a 6.5 GW solar wafer factory in Vietnam from the middle of this year, according to a report by PV Mag, which said the plant would supply utilities, plus commercial and industrial customers in the United States, as well as the residential solar market.

Trina has decided to ‘diversify’ its supply chain, because the US Department of Commerce said last month that solar cell and module imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand were getting around anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports from China.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

