China’s Trina Solar to Set up Vietnam Plant to Supply US – PV Mag

Solar panel maker says begin operating a 6.5 GW solar wafer factory in Vietnam from the middle of this year to serve customers in the US

Trina Solar – a leading maker of solar panels in China, as well as “smart” micro-grids, multi-energy systems and energy cloud-platform operations – has said it will begin operating a 6.5 GW solar wafer factory in Vietnam from the middle of this year, according to a report by PV Mag, which said the plant would supply utilities, plus commercial and industrial customers in the United States, as well as the residential solar market.

Trina has decided to ‘diversify’ its supply chain, because the US Department of Commerce said last month that solar cell and module imports from Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand were getting around anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on imports from China.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

ALSO SEE: