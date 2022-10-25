China’s Yuan Drops Near 15-Year Low After Investors’ Selloff

China’s onshore yuan dropped to a near 15-year low on Tuesday after global investors dumped Chinese stocks and assets on Monday

China’s onshore yuan slid to a near 15-year low on Tuesday, after the central bank set the lowest mid-point since 2008.

The yuan’s slide followed a selloff of Chinese stocks and assets by global investors on Monday spooked by concern about President Xi Jinping’s growing power and fear his pursuit of ideological goals will harm the domestic economy.

The onshore yuan opened 0.5% lower, and weakened to as much as 7.3076 per dollar in early morning trading, after the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1668 per dollar, the weakest since February 15, 2008.

The offshore yuan slipped to as much as 7.3650 per dollar, a new low.

US-listed shares of Chinese companies also slumped on Monday after President Xi’s new leadership team was unveiled on Sunday.

But the selection of loyalists – described as “yes” men by some critics – sparked investor concern that further enforcement of tough zero-Covid measures and policies such as ‘common prosperity’, and crackdowns on tech companies will be prioritised at the cost of private sector growth.

The overnight sell-off followed slumps in Hong Kong and China shares as foreign investors dumped Chinese assets amid worries about growth prospects.

China Stocks Edge Back

China stocks rebounded slightly on Tuesday, with some traders hunting for bargains after global investors dumped Chinese assets in the previous session, fearing President Xi Jinping’s new leadership team would put politics over the economy.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index gained 0.9% by the end of the morning session, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.9%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.8%.

Copper Prices Slip

Copper prices in London fell on Tuesday as a weaker yuan against the dollar made greenback-priced assets more expensive to holders of the currency in China, the world’s biggest metals consuming market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $7,541 a tonne by 0501 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.5% to 63,040 yuan ($8,628.52) a tonne.

“It’s macro and currency noise despite the physical market. A weaker yuan means a stronger dollar, meaning there’s pressure on dollar-based commodities. They’re more expensive to buy relatively,” analyst Zenon Ho at broker Marex said.

Aussie, NZ Dollars Steady Despite China Concerns

Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand dollars rose slightly on Tuesday after wilting in the face of concerns about China’s prospects under new party leaders, while traders awaited the first budget from Australia’s Labour government later in the day.

The Aussie rose 0.2% to $0.6326, after plunging 1% overnight to as low as $0.6270. Resistance is now around 64 cents and support is around 62 cents.

The kiwi dollar was up 0.4% to $0.5715, having also dropped 1% to as low as $0.5655. It is still some distance off the recent low of $0.5510, supported by hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in its fight against inflation.

The Antipodeans have taken a beating this year amid persistent worries about global growth and heightened market volatility. They also serve as a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan.

For now, the market’s attention has shifted to the Australian Labour government’s first budget, which will be delivered later on Tuesday. Officials have said spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation.

“The immediate focus is on the Australian budget where strong commodity prices have cut estimates for the FY2023 deficit in half to A$36.9 billion, a fiscally positive backdrop for the Aussie dollar,” analysts at ANZ said in a note to clients.

Australian third quarter consumer price index data, due out on Thursday, could be key as well, they said. Annual inflation in the country likely accelerated to 7% in the third quarter, up from 6.1%, according to a poll.

Oil Rises as Dollar Eases

In other news, oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US dollar eased against major peers but gains were limited by worries of slowing global fuel demand growth amid bearish economic data from key oil importing economies such as China.

International benchmark Brent crude futures gained 27 cents to $93.53 per barrel by 0415 GMT, after falling 0.3% in the previous session. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery rose 36 cents to $84.94 per barrel, after a previous decline of 0.6%.

The US dollar index edged lower in early trade, making dollar-denominated oil less expensive for other currency holders and helping push prices higher.

However, signs of uncertain economic activity in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, limited the increase.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

