fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Chinese EV-Makers Braced For Wave of Consolidation – FT

October 18, 2023

Despite some of China’s electric vehicle makers, such as BYD and Nio, being household names, hundreds more now face an uncertain future


Test cars by Evergrande are parked outside the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle (NEV)'s research center, in Shanghai, China October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun/File photot
Test cars are parked outside the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle's research centre, in Shanghai, China, on October 6, 2021. Picture taken October 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

A dive in auto sales in China is fuelling expectations of a wave of consolidations in the world’s largest car market and the loss of several smaller brands, the Financial Times reported.

There are approximately 50 domestic EV brands in the country producing pure-electric cars and plug-in hybrids, the report went on, but by 2030, “there will be between 10 and 12 major Chinese automakers operating on a large scale”, predicted UBS analyst Paul Gong.

BYD and Tesla China dominate the Chinese EV market with smaller players struggling to keep up. Singulato Motors and Levdeo were involved in bankruptcy proceedings in recent months, while Shanghai-based EV start-up Enovate suspended production in April.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

EV Leader BYD Sees Profit Doubling on Sustained Sales

EU to Target Chinese Steel for Subsidies After EVs, Wind Turbines

China Backs Firm Tie-Ups in Smart Vehicle Domination Drive

China EV Startup Nio Seen in Tech-For-Cash Talks With Mercedes

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China EV Startup Nio Seen in Tech-For-Cash Talks With Mercedes
China EV Startup Nio Seen in Tech-For-Cash Talks With Mercedes
Tesla Sues China Chip Designer for ‘Stealing Tech Secrets’
Tesla Sues China Chip Designer for ‘Stealing Tech Secrets’
Automaker Nio to Include Self-Developed Mobile Phone in EVs
Automaker Nio to Include Self-Developed Mobile Phone in EVs
BYD Triples 6-Month Profit, Breaks Monthly Delivery Record
BYD Triples 6-Month Profit, Breaks Monthly Delivery Record
logo

Electric Vehicles

EV Leader BYD Sees Profit Doubling on Sustained Sales
EV Leader BYD Sees Profit Doubling on Sustained Sales
Sean O'Meara 17 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com