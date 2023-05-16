fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Chinese Firms Swap Auditors to Avoid Delisting in US – Nikkei

May 16, 2023

Some 24 Chinese firms have changed auditors since 2022, according to an analysis of filings by Nikkei, which said many did that to avoid being delisted from US exchanges


Chinese companies listed on US exchanges are switching from local accountants to auditors in the US or Singapore, a new report says.
Chinese companies listed on US exchanges are switching from accountants in China to auditors in the US or Singapore, a new report says.

 

Over a dozen Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges have switched from domestic auditors to ones in the US and Singapore over the past year and a half, according to a report by Nikkei, which notes that a US law passed in 2020 requires the books of all Chinese firms listed in the US to be audited by officials from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

With Chinese officials agreeing last year to allow PCAOB auditors to inspect accounts of the 174 Chinese firms listed in the US, 24 have changed auditors since 2022, according to an analysis of corporate filings by Nikkei, which said 15 had switched from accounting firms in China or Hong Kong to ones in the US or Singapore.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Says Willing to Cooperate on Audits With US Officials

 

US Regulators Set For Fresh Audit Inspections of Chinese Firms

 

China Asks State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors Over Data Fears

 

US Gets Full Access to Audit Chinese Firms Listed in the US

 

China Sends Regulators to Hong Kong to Help US Audits

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

AF China Bond

