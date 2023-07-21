fbpx

Chinese Power Plants Shut Down in Western Myanmar – Irrawaddy

July 21, 2023

Severe impacts from widespread conflict in Myanmar has led to the shutdown of three Chinese LNG power plants near Kyaukphyu port in Rakhine state, a new report says


Three Chinese-backed power plants have shut down in western Myanmar because of severe impacts from the country's civil strife.
This jetty is for oil tankers on Madae island in Rakhine state. A 1,390-MW LNG-power plant was planned here with Chinese companies but may not begin until the revolution against the country's military ends. Photo: Reuters.

 

Three of four Chinese liquefied-natural-gas power plants near the Kyaukphyu deepsea port in Rakhine state in western Myanmar have shut down, according to a report by Irrawaddy, which said two plants operated by Hong Kong-listed VPower stopped operating and were dismantled last year, while a third shut recently because of a limited supply of LNG, while the plunge of the kyat against the US dollar since the coup in early 2021 has made such operations – which were part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative – unfeasible.

The banking crisis caused by the coup led to cash shortages, which created “huge problems for foreign companies“, plus the electricity ministry is “short of funds to pay electricity suppliers”, the report said, so foreign investors have been hit hard by the lack of political and economic stability. Widespread opposition to the coup has spurred a revolution now being fought on many fronts.

Read the full report: Irrawaddy.

 



 

Myanmar to Accept Baht for Border Trade, Eyes Rupee

 

EU Sanctions Take Aim at Myanmar Energy Group

 

Myanmar Heading For State Collapse, ICG Warns

 

Chinese Garment Factories Set Ablaze Amid Yangon Turmoil

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

