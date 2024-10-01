fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Decline in China’s Solar Output Seen Due to Oversupply – PV Mag

October 1, 2024

The future of solar manufacturing in SE Asia depends on duties to be determined by US officials, but most Chinese solar suppliers have stopped shipping to the US due to the risk of retroactive tariffs


Two Chinese ministries say they will consider restricting exports of three solar energy technologies.
An employee carries a solar panel at a solar company workshop in Yongkang, Zhejiang province. File photo: Reuters.

 

China’s dominance in solar panel manufacturing appears to be facing its most severe downturn to date, according to a report by PV Mag, which said the second half this year “is expected to see a decline in China’s PV manufacturing capacity due to oversupply and ongoing losses.”

The future of solar cell and module manufacturing in Southeast Asia depended on anti-dumping and countervailing duty that will be determined by the US Department of Commerce, it said, adding that most Chinese solar suppliers being investigated over their production of panels in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam had stopped shipping to the US due to the elevated risk of retroactive tariffs being applied to their products.

“PV factories in those countries have significantly reduced utilization rates and even shut down prior to the preliminary determination, which had been expected in July 2024, but had not been publicised at the time of going to press,” the report said.

“If the imposed tariffs turn out to be financially unfeasible for continuing exports of cells or modules to the United States, that would leave the most significant manufacturing capacity outside China underused in the second half of the year: up to 100 GW of idle cell and module annual production capacity.”

Read the full report: PV Mag

 

ALSO SEE:

Booming Solar Puts 2030 Renewable Energy Goals ‘Within Reach’

Online Misinformation Harming Climate Change Effort: UN Chief

Chinese Solar Giants’ Profits and Revenue Plunge in First Half

Global Wind Turbine Demand Soars on China Energy Push

China Wind, Solar Capacity Set to Outstrip Coal For First Time

China Building More Solar, Wind Than Rest of World Combined

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Bumps Ahead For Huawei in Race to Rival Nvidia With New AI Chip
Bumps Ahead For Huawei in Race to Rival Nvidia With New AI Chip
Vishakha Saxena 30 Sep 2024
