Emerging Asia Sees Largest Outflows as Funds Stay Cold on China

December 4, 2023

Hedge funds rotated their positions to developed Asia markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan


A security guard walks out of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China
A security guard walks out of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Global hedge funds pulled out money from China and broader emerging Asian markets in November, amid a continuing slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy and persistent inflation in the region on the whole.

Long/short fund managers remained net-sellers of Chinese equities for a fourth consecutive month, US investment banker Goldman Sachs said, without revealing the figure. The outflows stemmed mainly from a reduction in long bets, it added.

This was also the ninth month of net outflows this year, the bank said, dragging emerging Asia to become the region with the largest net outflows across the world.

 

Also on AF: China ETFs Rake in Highest Ever Annual Inflows

 

Apart from China, Taiwan also recorded net outflows last month within emerging Asia markets.

Hedge funds rotated their positions to developed Asia markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, which saw net purchases in the month.

South Korea saw the largest net inflows, Goldman Sachs said.

 

Breather for China A-shares

China’s CSI 300 Index declined 2% in November while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%. In contrast, major global indexes saw a broad rally on US rate cut optimism.

This was the fourth-straight of losses for Chinese indexes, with sluggish economic data and turbulence in the debt-laden property sector weighing on investor sentiment.

US-listed Chinese stocks and mainland A-shares led the selloff in November, Goldman Sachs said, adding it was “partially offset by net buying in H-shares.”

Even so foreign capital outflows, including both retail and institution money, from mainland China A-shares via the northbound trading link slowed down considerably.

Outflows stood at 1.8 billion yuan ($252.2 million) in November, compared to over 30 billion yuan in October and September each.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Big Shareholders ‘Stopped From Selling Beijing Exchange Stocks’

 

China Restricts Securities Lending in Short-Selling Clampdown

 

Chinese Investors Ploughing Into Foreign Assets Via ETFs, QDII Scheme

 

Israel-Hamas War Casts Long Shadow Over China’s BRI Stocks

 

Hedge Funds Dump China Stocks Over Property, US Tech War Worry

 

Wealthy Families, Private Firms Moving Billions Out of China – NYT

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

China Evergrande Chases Last-Gasp Debt Deal as Deadline Looms
China ETFs Rake in Highest Ever Annual Inflows
Evergrande Unit Launches $280m Legal Case Against Parent
China to Probe Troubled Shadow Bank Steeped In $64 Billion Debt
India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader
