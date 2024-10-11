EU Probe Into ‘Russian Plywood’ Exported From China: FT

The trade row between Beijing and Brussels has expanded, with the EU probing imports of plywood sent from China but said to originate in Russia

The European Union has opened a further front in its trade disputes with China – investigating the alleged dumping of cheap plywood, amid suspicion a lot of the hardwood comes from Russia, according to the FT.

EU producers say there has been a surge in cheap plywood coming from China, “much of which they believe originates in Russia,” the report said. Brussels banned wood imports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The move – the second this year involving plywood suspected to originally come from Russia – follows the EU voting last week to impose hefty tariffs of up to 45% on electric vehicles made in China.

Beijing has hit back by imposing tariffs on brandy exports from the EU and has also opened ‘anti-dumping’ investigations into pork and dairy products from Europe.

China and the EU have filed numerous complaints with the World Trade Organization and Brussels has opened more than a dozen probes into products such as monosodium glutamate and tin plate.

Amid rising tensions, there is now concern that the trade dispute will intensify with more retaliatory moves on key products.

Greenwood Consortium, which acts on behalf of thousands of forest owners, loggers and suppliers to producers in countries such as Poland, Finland, Baltic states and France, has said the EU investigation is crucial to protect Europe’s plywood supply chain.

“Unfairly priced Chinese imports — now apparently also using cheap conflict Russian timber that is banned in the EU — threaten the survival of many European businesses and jobs.”

The EU imported about 750,000 cubic metres of hardwood plywood worth about $357 million in 2023. Plywood is used in rooves, walls and floors, plus furniture, as well as ships and cars, as it can manage very low temperatures.

In May, the European Commission imposed anti-dumping measures on imports of birch plywood from Russia to imports from Kazakhstan and Turkey.

That followed an eight-month investigation which concluded that imports of birch plywood from Russia were being sent to Kazakhstan and Turkey, or relayed for final completion in these countries, before the finished products were shipped to the EU.

