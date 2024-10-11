fbpx

Type to search

China

EU Probe Into ‘Russian Plywood’ Exported From China: FT

October 11, 2024

The trade row between Beijing and Brussels has expanded, with the EU probing imports of plywood sent from China but said to originate in Russia


This file image shows logs placed a local forestry enterprise that fell pine trees in wood procurement operations near Muromtsevo in Omsk, Russia, on November 23, 2021 (Reuters, Alexey Malgavko).

 

The European Union has opened a further front in its trade disputes with China – investigating the alleged dumping of cheap plywood, amid suspicion a lot of the hardwood comes from Russia, according to the FT.

EU producers say there has been a surge in cheap plywood coming from China, “much of which they believe originates in Russia,” the report said. Brussels banned wood imports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The move – the second this year involving plywood suspected to originally come from Russia – follows the EU voting last week to impose hefty tariffs of up to 45% on electric vehicles made in China.

 

ALSO SEE: AI Data Centres Using Much More Water Than Expected

 

Beijing has hit back by imposing tariffs on brandy exports from the EU and has also opened ‘anti-dumping’ investigations into pork and dairy products from Europe.

China and the EU have filed numerous complaints with the World Trade Organization and Brussels has opened more than a dozen probes into products such as monosodium glutamate and tin plate.

Amid rising tensions, there is now concern that the trade dispute will intensify with more retaliatory moves on key products.

Greenwood Consortium, which acts on behalf of thousands of forest owners, loggers and suppliers to producers in countries such as Poland, Finland, Baltic states and France, has said the EU investigation is crucial to protect Europe’s plywood supply chain.

“Unfairly priced Chinese imports — now apparently also using cheap conflict Russian timber that is banned in the EU — threaten the survival of many European businesses and jobs.”

The EU imported about 750,000 cubic metres of hardwood plywood worth about $357 million in 2023. Plywood is used in rooves, walls and floors, plus furniture, as well as ships and cars, as it can manage very low temperatures.

In May, the European Commission imposed anti-dumping measures on imports of birch plywood from Russia to imports from Kazakhstan and Turkey.

That followed an eight-month investigation which concluded that imports of birch plywood from Russia were being sent to Kazakhstan and Turkey, or relayed for final completion in these countries, before the finished products were shipped to the EU.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price

EU Backs Large Tariffs on Chinese EVs But Talks Will Continue

Chinese Carmakers Call For 25% Retaliatory Tariffs on EU Cars

China EV Firms Scaling Back European Plans Over Subsidy Probe

European Farmers Fear Trade War With China Over EV Tariffs

EU Tariff Fallout: China Warns of WTO Suit, Tesla to Hike Prices

China’s BYD Welcome to Open an EV Factory in France: Minister

TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids

US Says China is Oversupplying Lithium to Kill Off Rival Firms

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Russia Looks to Boost Coal Exports to Power-Hungry India
Russia Looks to Boost Coal Exports to Power-Hungry India
Suspended Death Term For China's Ex-Central Bank Deputy Head
Suspended Death Term For China's Ex-Central Bank Deputy Head
Renewables Set to Supply Half of World’s Power by 2030 – YE
Renewables Set to Supply Half of World’s Power by 2030 – YE
BP Dumps Oil Pledge While Chasing Billions in Climate Subsidies
BP Dumps Oil Pledge While Chasing Billions in Climate Subsidies
logo

China

EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price
EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price
Jim Pollard 09 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com