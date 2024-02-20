Fake Chinese Accounts Flourish on X, Analysis Shows – WaPo

Accounts set up on X, formerly Twitter, controlled by foreign groups that seek to “divide and disrupt” and influence US politics are flourishing on the social media platform “even after they’ve been exposed by other social media platforms or criminal proceedings,” according to an analysis by the Washington Post, which said that while Facebook owner Meta and Google’s YouTube worked with each other, outside researchers and federal law enforcement agencies to limit foreign interference campaigns, after revelations that Russian operatives used fake social media accounts to spread misinformation and exacerbate divisions in 2016, “X has been largely absent from that effort since Elon Musk bought it in 2022.”

Some 136 of 150 artificial influence accounts that Meta identified on X in a series of public reports last year “were still present on X as of Thursday evening”, and some still had X’s blue check mark that claims they had been verified, the Post review said, adding that researchers said Chinese propaganda “has increasingly sought to stoke existing US divisions in the same way Russia has” and Microsoft said in September that propaganda had rapidly expanded to more platforms and languages.

Read the full report: The Washington Post.

ALSO SEE: