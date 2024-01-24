Green Hydrogen Power Breakthrough in Steel Production – CT

But currently about 76% of the global hydrogen supply comes from natural gas and 23% comes from coal

The world’s first full-scale green steel plant is close to being up and running in Sweden, in what would be a breakthrough moment in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, Clean Technica reported.

Steel production is estimated to account for 11% of all greenhouse gas emissions globally, because of the amounts of gas or coal that are needed, and engineers and scientists have been working on green hydrogen as an alternative power source, the report in the green energy news site went on.

But there is another major obstacle to overcome if the 1,000 or so other steel plants around the world are to follow suit, with hydrogen power production mostly fossil-fuel based and only 0.1% considered green hydrogen power.

Read the full story: Clean Technica

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Japan’s Nippon Steel Strikes $14.9bn Deal to Buy US Steel

EU to Target Chinese Steel for Subsidies After EVs, Wind Turbines

Demand for Steel Soaring from Renewable Energy Farms: BHP

Nippon Steel to Launch Carbon-Neutral Production in 2024