fbpx

Type to search

Oceania

Hackers Claim to Have Access to Data at Australia’s Medibank

October 19, 2022

The incident is the latest in a spate of cyber breaches reported by Australian companies, including mobile operator Optus


An illuminated sign is seen outside a branch of the Australian health insurer Medibank Private in Sydney October 20, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

 

Australian health insurer Medibank revealed on Wednesday that it had been contacted by a hacker group claiming to have access to its customer data.

The hacker group wished to negotiate with Medibank over the return of the data, the firm said, but did not give further details about their demands.

 

Also on AF: China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC

 

The news comes six days after Medibank reported an attempted ransomware attack on its network, but said there was no evidence that customer data had been removed.

The Melbourne-based company is working with cyber security firms and has also informed the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the government’s lead agency for cyber security.

“Medibank systems have not been encrypted by ransomware, which means usual activities for customers continue,” it added.

The incident is the latest in a recent spate of cyber breaches reported by Australian companies, including mobile operator Optus.

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

Singtel Unit Hit by Cyber Attack Weeks After Optus Breach

Canberra Says Optus Should Pay for New Passports After Hack

China Planning Ten-Fold Increase in Some Cyber Law Fines

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
US, Taiwan in Talks Over Joint Weapons Production: Nikkei
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
China Auto Market Tipped to Slow as Demand Softens
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
Iron Ore Shipments Slowing as Demand Weakens, Rio Tinto Warns
China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
China Tensions Creating Serious Tests for Chip Industry: TSMC
logo

Oceania

Australia, Singapore Agree New ‘Green Economy’ Deal
Australia, Singapore Agree New ‘Green Economy’ Deal
Alfie Habershon 18 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com