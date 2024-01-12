Huawei Eyeing Autonomous Driving Dominance Next – ThinkChina

China has the potential to become the world’s largest market for autonomous vehicles, with total sales predicted to hit $230 billion by 2030

Chinese tech giant Huawei, on the comeback trail after a turbulent couple of years, is now targeting supremacy in autonomous driving with plans to take on the likes of Tesla, ThinkChina reported.

The telecom equipment giant, which recently launched a luxury electric SUV, says it is aiming to be a world-class intelligent driving leader, the report by the English language e-magazine went on. Last year Huawei announced a new venture focusing on intelligent car systems and components.

