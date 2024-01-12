Huawei Eyeing Autonomous Driving Dominance Next – ThinkChina

fbpx

January 12, 2024

China has the potential to become the world’s largest market for autonomous vehicles, with total sales predicted to hit $230 billion by 2030


People check a display near a Huawei logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China
People check a display near a Huawei logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese tech giant Huawei, on the comeback trail after a turbulent couple of years, is now targeting supremacy in autonomous driving with plans to take on the likes of Tesla, ThinkChina reported.

The telecom equipment giant, which recently launched a luxury electric SUV, says it is aiming to be a world-class intelligent driving leader, the report by the English language e-magazine went on. Last year Huawei announced a new venture focusing on intelligent car systems and components.

Read the full story: ThinkChina

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Apple Facing Rough Year in China as Huawei Gains Market Share

Year of Wins Propels Huawei From ‘Survival’ to $100bn Revenue

Huawei To Build First Euro Factory Despite EU Scrutiny

Apple Outshone by Huawei, Xiaomi on China’s Singles Day

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

