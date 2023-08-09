Impact of Floods in China From Typhoon Doksuri Rises

Doksuri left a swathe of damage in Beijing and eastern China – over 60,000 homes collapsed, while 95,000 hectares of crops and over 280 bridges were ruined, along with vast stretches of road.

Details of the impact of extreme weather that battered northern China after Typhoon Doksuri crossed into southern Fujian province on July 28 before heading north continue to emerge.

The death toll from the storm has risen to 61, with at least three dozen more people reported as missing.

Meanwhile, the extent of the damage – to homes, crops, livestock and infrastructure – as of Wednesday August 9, is extensive. Data on this for various areas is seen below.

The initial estimate of damage from Doksuri (14.7 billion yuan) and Typhoon Talim (2.74 billion yuan), plus heatwaves and other flooding in other areas in July was put at $5.7 billion.

That figure is expected to increase, analysts say, but it is uncertain whether further information on the storm damage will be revealed.

The following is a tally of the damage as reported by state media on Wednesday:

BEIJING

33 deaths, 18 still missing

59,000 homes collapsed, 147,000 homes damaged

225,000 mu (15,000 hectares) of crops stricken.

BAODING Prefecture in HEBEI province

As of 12 pm (0400 GMT) August 5:

10 dead, 18 missing

4,448 homes collapsed, 7,286 homes damaged

79,000 hectares of crops affected

284 bridges and over 550 kilometres of rural roads ruined

17 billion yuan ($2.36 billion) in direct economic losses

SHULAN city in JILIN province

As of 10pm (1400 GMT) on August 6:

14 deaths, 1 missing

DANDONG city in LIAONING province

As of August 1:

4 dead

FUJIAN province

As of 2 pm (0600 GMT) on July 28

262.3 hectares of crops damaged

52.27 million yuan ($7.25 million) in direct economic losses

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: