fbpx

Type to search

Payments

India’s RBI Opens Accounts for Trade With Russia – IndiaTimes

November 17, 2022

Central bank approves the opening of nine ‘Vostro accounts’ with local and Russian banks to facilitate trade in rupees, a top Commerce official said


India's central bank has opened 9 accounts to facilitate trade between India and Russia.
The Reserve Bank of India approved 9 special accounts with Uco bank and three Russian banks to permit trade in rupees. Reuters file photo.

 

India’s central bank has approved the opening of nine special ‘Vostro accounts’ to facilitate trade in rupees in Russia, according to a report by the India Times, which cited Commerce Department secretary Sunil Barthwal and said the accounts were opened with Uco Bank, Sber and VTB Reach in Russia, and six with IndusInd Bank, which is also Russian.

“The move to open the special vostro account clears the way for the settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, thus enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote,” the report said, adding that Gazprom had an account with Uco Bank and that Uco also has a vostro account in Iran.

Read the full report: IndiaTimes.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

India Free to Buy All the Russian Oil it Wants, Yellen Says

 

India Doubles Down on Russia Oil Deals Despite Yellen Visit

 

Indian Refiners Seen Still Using Dollars to Buy Russian Oil

 

India Says Russian Oil Imports Help Its Inflation Fight

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
US Envoy Kerry Wants World Bank to Lead Huge Climate Funding
US Envoy Kerry Wants World Bank to Lead Huge Climate Funding
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
Asia Won't ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC
Asia Stocks Slip on Recession, Rate Hikes, Chip Supply Fears
Asia Stocks Slip on Recession, Rate Hikes, Chip Supply Fears
logo

Payments

India’s Paytm Shares Slump 10% as SoftBank Cuts Stake
India’s Paytm Shares Slump 10% as SoftBank Cuts Stake
Vishakha Saxena 17 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com