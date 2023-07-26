fbpx

Type to search

Oceania

Macron Warns of Chinese Naval Bases in the Pacific – ABC

July 26, 2023

Macron flew into Noumea this week and warned that the push for independence in New Caledonia could mean “a China naval base tomorrow”; top US officials are also touring the region


French President Emmanuel Macron has warned people in New Caledonia that a vote for independence could open the door to a Chinese naval base and cause turbulence in the region.
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned people in New Caledonia that a vote for independence could open the door to a Chinese naval base and cause turbulence in the region. Reuters file photo.

 

Rivalry between China and Western nations for influence in the Pacific is intensifying. This week French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are touring island nations to push back against aggressive outreach by China in countries such as the Solomon Islands.

Macron flew into Noumea this week and warned on Wednesday that the push for independence in New Caledonia could mean “a China naval base tomorrow,” according to a report by ABC, the Australian broadcast network, which noted that Blinken was opening a new US embassy in Tonga on a separate tour of the region, while US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Papua New Guinea. Macron will head to Vanuatu next, but the Americans will fly to Brisbane shortly for a ministerial meeting with Australia.

The biggest concern appears to be the flip-flop lobbying and erratic remarks from Solomon Islands leader Manasseh Sogavare, who returned from a week-long visit to Beijing last week claiming his country was struggling financially because traditional donors such as Australia had withdrawn millions in financial support – a claim strongly denied by Canberra. The United States recently re-opened an embassy in the Solomons and Kiribati, and second summit with Pacific island leaders is planned in the US later this year.

Read the full report: ABC News.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Indo-Pacific Nations, US to Set Up Supply Chain Crisis Hotline

 

China Firm Nabs Solomon Islands Port Deal as US Watches On

 

Biden Vows to Help Pacific Islands Fight Climate Change

 

Australia Says China Solomons Deal Risks Destabilising Pacific

 

Huawei Secures $100 Million Solomon Islands Deal – The Age

 

China in Talks to Buy Strategic Island in The Solomons – ABC

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China’s CATL Posts Record Profit Even As Slowing Demand Bites
China’s CATL Posts Record Profit Even As Slowing Demand Bites
China Politburo Says Little on Solutions for Economic Woes
China Politburo Says Little on Solutions for Economic Woes
US Senate Passes Weaker Bill on China Tech Investments Scrutiny
US Senate Passes Weaker Bill on China Tech Investments Scrutiny
Hang Seng Falls on Stimulus Doubts, BoJ Caution Pulls on Nikkei
Hang Seng Falls on Stimulus Doubts, BoJ Caution Pulls on Nikkei
logo

Oceania

World’s Oceans Changing Colour, Study Finds – Guardian
World’s Oceans Changing Colour, Study Finds – Guardian
Jim Pollard 14 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com