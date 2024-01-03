fbpx

Maersk Halts Red Sea Routes Again After Latest Attack – CNN

January 3, 2024

A schedule published on Maersk’s website showed that more than 100 of its vessels sailing in the coming weeks have been diverted


The Danish shipping company initially introduced a 48-hour pause in transits through the Red Sea starting Sunday. Photo: AFP

 

Danish shipping giant Maersk has suspended transits through the Red Sea again following an attack on one of its vessels, CNN reported, just days after it had resumed sailing in the area after a US-led international naval mission had been set up to protect ships.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who say they are taking revenge against Israel for its military campaign against Hamas, have been targeting commercial vessels using the Suez Canal, disrupting the global economy by delaying deliveries of goods, fuel and food between Asia and Europe.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will continue to pause all cargo movement through the area while we further assess the constantly evolving situation,” Maersk said in a statement on Tuesday.

Read the full story: CNN

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

