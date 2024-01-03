Maersk Halts Red Sea Routes Again After Latest Attack – CNN

A schedule published on Maersk’s website showed that more than 100 of its vessels sailing in the coming weeks have been diverted

Danish shipping giant Maersk has suspended transits through the Red Sea again following an attack on one of its vessels, CNN reported, just days after it had resumed sailing in the area after a US-led international naval mission had been set up to protect ships.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants, who say they are taking revenge against Israel for its military campaign against Hamas, have been targeting commercial vessels using the Suez Canal, disrupting the global economy by delaying deliveries of goods, fuel and food between Asia and Europe.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will continue to pause all cargo movement through the area while we further assess the constantly evolving situation,” Maersk said in a statement on Tuesday.

By Sean O’Meara

