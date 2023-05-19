fbpx

Russia Gives China Access to Vladivostok After 163 Years – TC

May 19, 2023

The move is expected to boost manufacturing in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, as it will allow them to greatly reduce the distance they have to truck exports to a port


Russia has granted China access to Vladivostok port for the first time in 163 in a move that could greatly boost trade from China's northeast.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Sputnik via Reuters

 

Russia has opened the far eastern port of Vladivostok to China – 163 years after it was ceded to Moscow in treaties during the Qing dynasty, according to a report by ThinkChina, which said the move is expected to boost manufacturing in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, as it will allow them to greatly reduce the distance they have to truck exports to a port.

Instead of having to truck goods 1,000 kilometres to ports such as Dalian or Yingkou in Liaoning province, companies in Heilongjiang’s Suifenhe and Jilin’s Hunchun would only have to relay goods about 200 kilometres to Vladivostok, which should slash land transportation costs, the report said, adding that it would “also help China strengthen its industrial and supply chains with its neighbours”. Some analysts say Russia, which has been isolated by the international community for its war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly dependent on China and may even gradually become a vassal state.

Read the full report: ThinkChina.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

