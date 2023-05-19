Russia Gives China Access to Vladivostok After 163 Years – TC

The move is expected to boost manufacturing in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, as it will allow them to greatly reduce the distance they have to truck exports to a port

Russia has opened the far eastern port of Vladivostok to China – 163 years after it was ceded to Moscow in treaties during the Qing dynasty, according to a report by ThinkChina, which said the move is expected to boost manufacturing in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin, as it will allow them to greatly reduce the distance they have to truck exports to a port.

Instead of having to truck goods 1,000 kilometres to ports such as Dalian or Yingkou in Liaoning province, companies in Heilongjiang’s Suifenhe and Jilin’s Hunchun would only have to relay goods about 200 kilometres to Vladivostok, which should slash land transportation costs, the report said, adding that it would “also help China strengthen its industrial and supply chains with its neighbours”. Some analysts say Russia, which has been isolated by the international community for its war in Ukraine is becoming increasingly dependent on China and may even gradually become a vassal state.

