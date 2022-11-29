Singapore Banks Must Hold $125 for Each $100 of Bitcoin – CryptoSlate

Banks in Singapore are required to have the maximum coverage possible for exposure to crypto, a senior minister has revealed.

Banks in Singapore must hold $125 of capital for every $100 of exposure to crypto-assets such as bitcoin because of their risk, according to a report by CryptoSlate, which noted a written response to Parliament by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on November 28, who said banks in the island-nation had “insignificant” exposure to crypto.

Shanmugaratnam, the minister overseeing the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said the exposure level to crypto was “less than 0.05% of their total risk-weighted assets”, but the financial regulator required the highest risk weight under the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision framework (of 1250%) for crypto-assets, it said.

