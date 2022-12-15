Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis – PV

Researchers in Australia have found that sound waves help unlock more hydrogen when electrolysis is performed on water molecules – a discovery that could help reduce the cost of green hydrogen

Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) have made a discovery that could help bring down the cost of producing green hydrogen, according to a report by PV, which said that sound waves help unlock more hydrogen when electrolysis is performed on water molecules.

The research, published in Advanced Energy Materials, found that the electrical output of electrolysis with sound waves “was about 14 times greater than electrolysis without them, for a given input voltage,” the report said, noting that the discovery could eliminate the need for expensive and corrosive materials currently used in electrolyzers.

Read the full report: PV Magazine.

