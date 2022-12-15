fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis – PV

December 15, 2022

Researchers in Australia have found that sound waves help unlock more hydrogen when electrolysis is performed on water molecules – a discovery that could help reduce the cost of green hydrogen


An Australian discovery could help cut the cost of producing green hydrogen.
An Australian discovery could help cut the cost of producing green hydrogen. Wikimedia Commons image.

 

Researchers at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) have made a discovery that could help bring down the cost of producing green hydrogen, according to a report by PV, which said that sound waves help unlock more hydrogen when electrolysis is performed on water molecules.

The research, published in Advanced Energy Materials, found that the electrical output of electrolysis with sound waves “was about 14 times greater than electrolysis without them, for a given input voltage,” the report said, noting that the discovery could eliminate the need for expensive and corrosive materials currently used in electrolyzers.

Read the full report: PV Magazine.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Australian Billionaire Seeks Quantum Leap for Green Hydrogen

 

Fortescue Seeks to Turn US Coal Mine into Green Hydrogen Hub

 

Falling green hydrogen costs aid clean energy push

 

China Targets 200,000 Tonnes of Green Hydrogen a Year

 

‘Green hydrogen’ Hailed a Way to Clean Up Steel Industry

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Asia Stocks Slump on Fed Rate Hike Warnings, Recession Fears
Asia Stocks Slump on Fed Rate Hike Warnings, Recession Fears
Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia - WSJ
Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia - WSJ
US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
Solar Panels Mandatory in New Tokyo Homes Built After 2025
Solar Panels Mandatory in New Tokyo Homes Built After 2025
logo

New Energy

Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough
Taiwan to Research Nuclear Fusion After US Breakthrough
Jim Pollard 15 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com