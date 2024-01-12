fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

South Korea Warns Against Brokering US Bitcoin ETFs Locally

January 12, 2024

South Korea does not recognise cryptocurrencies as financial assets and has laws that effectively prohibit ETFs linked to virtual assets


Cryptocurrency and US dollar stock image
Cryptocurrency and US dollar stock image. Image: David McBee / Pexels.

 

South Korea’s financial regulator warned on Friday that brokering US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be illegal in local markets.

The statement came on the back of the US Securities and Exchange Commission giving the green light to bitcoin-based ETFs, a landmark moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

Eleven spot bitcoin ETFs began trading in the US on Thursday morning and saw $4.6 billion worth of shares trade hands by the afternoon.

 

Also on AF: India to Keep Strict Crypto Oversight Despite Global Changes

 

“For domestic securities firms, any brokering of overseas-listed Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds may violate the existing government stance on virtual assets and the Capital Markets Act,” the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement.

South Korea does not recognise cryptocurrencies as financial assets and has laws that effectively prohibit ETFs linked to virtual assets.

The country also prohibits financial institutions from investing in cryptocurrencies and has strict reporting requirements for banks with crypto exchange accounts.

Last year, South Korea enacted legislation on virtual assets to bring cryptocurrency markets under regulatory control for investor protection. It will come into effect from July 2024.

The move came after a series of cryptocurrency troubles in recent years, including an alleged fraud by South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon that heightened public and regulator concerns over crypto markets.

In December, South Korea’s vice financial regulator chief said authorities would take innovation more into account in the next stage of regulating cryptocurrencies.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

US Approval For Bitcoin ETFs, a Game-Changer For Crypto

 

Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Won’t Face a Second Trial

 

Many Crypto Court Battles Queued up Behind Bankman-Fried

 

Crypto Crash Prompts Korea to Hasten Oversight Panel: Report

 

South Korean Crypto Exchanges Told To Toe The Line Or Shut Down

 

South Korean Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Set for Extradition

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

India to Keep Strict Crypto Oversight Despite Global Changes
India to Keep Strict Crypto Oversight Despite Global Changes
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Global Trade Shrinks on Red Sea Woes But China Bucks the Trend
Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Won’t Face a Second Trial
Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Won’t Face a Second Trial
Hyundai Motor to Sell Russian Plant at $219 Million Loss
Hyundai Motor to Sell Russian Plant at $219 Million Loss
logo

Crypto

US Approval For Bitcoin ETFs, a Game-Changer For Crypto
US Approval For Bitcoin ETFs, a Game-Changer For Crypto
Jim Pollard 11 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com