Summit Leader ‘Using COP28 to Promote Fossil Fuels’ – NYT

November 29, 2023

Leaked document has talking points for the president of the UN climate conference, who is an oil executive in the UAE, to advance oil and gas deals, reports say


UAE Industry Minister Sultan Al Jaber speaks during the Bonn Climate Change Conference in Germany, June 8, 2023 (Reuters). He heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which provides about 3% of the world's oil, and runs the small state renewables firm Masdar.

 

Doubts about the COP28 summit have increased amid reports of a leaked document that suggests officials from the United Arab Emirates have “sought to use its position as host .. to lobby on oil and gas deals around the world,” a report by the New York Times on Tuesday, which said details from the 50-page document “have cast a pall over the climate summit” which begins on Thursday.

“Environmental groups and experts have expressed deep scepticism that an oil executive is running an international gathering aimed at tackling climate change,” the report said, adding that UAE host Al Jaber has an approach that “paints renewables as a complement to fossil fuels, rather than a replacement for them.”

Read the full report: The NYT.

See also: The BBC and the Centre for Climate Reporting.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

