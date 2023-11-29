Summit Leader ‘Using COP28 to Promote Fossil Fuels’ – NYT

Leaked document has talking points for the president of the UN climate conference, who is an oil executive in the UAE, to advance oil and gas deals, reports say

Doubts about the COP28 summit have increased amid reports of a leaked document that suggests officials from the United Arab Emirates have “sought to use its position as host .. to lobby on oil and gas deals around the world,” a report by the New York Times on Tuesday, which said details from the 50-page document “have cast a pall over the climate summit” which begins on Thursday.

“Environmental groups and experts have expressed deep scepticism that an oil executive is running an international gathering aimed at tackling climate change,” the report said, adding that UAE host Al Jaber has an approach that “paints renewables as a complement to fossil fuels, rather than a replacement for them.”

